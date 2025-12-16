You can buy a wide range of RC car tires off the shelf. Still, sometimes it can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for, particularly if you want weird sizes, strange treads, or something that is very specifically scale-accurate. In any of these cases, you might like to make your own tires. [Build It Better] shows us how to do just that!
Making your own tires is fairly straightforward once you know how. You start out by producing a 3D model of your desired tire. You then create a two-piece negative mold of the tire, which can then be printed out on a 3D printer; [Build It Better] provides several designs online. From there, it’s simply a matter of filling the tire molds with silicone rubber, degassing, and waiting for them to set. All you have to do then is demold the parts, do a little trimming and post-processing, and you’ve got a fresh set of boots for your favorite RC machine.
[Build It Better] does a great job of demonstrating the process, including the basic steps required to get satisfactory results. We’ve featured some other great molding tutorials before, too. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Make Your Own Tires For RC Cars”
just an fyi toner powder works well for coloring silicone as well and is often free when they are junked with a bunch left inside. Only downside is WEAR BREATHING PROTECTION!!!!!!!
when i need wheels i usually go for my buckets of lego tires. wheels take up about 1/4 of my lego inventory by volume.
Aaah, yes, LEGO: The worlds biggest tyre manufacturer by numbers 😁
I always wonder why to print your own wheels, while the largest tire manufacturer has a broad scale of tires available (as mentioned by LordNothing/alloydog).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)