Automatically Remove AI Features From Windows 11

It seems like a fair assessment to state that the many ‘AI’ features that Microsoft added to Windows 11 are at least somewhat controversial. Unsurprisingly, this has led many to wonder about disabling or outright removing these features, with [zoicware]’s ‘Remove Windows AI’ project on GitHub trying to automate this process as much as reasonably possible.

All you need to use it is your Windows 11-afflicted system running at least 25H2 and the PowerShell script. The script is naturally run with Administrator privileges as it has to do some manipulating of the Windows Registry and prevent Windows Update from undoing many of the changes. There is also a GUI for those who prefer to just flick a few switches in a UI instead of running console commands.

Among the things that can be disabled automatically are the disabling of Copilot, Recall, AI Actions, and other integrations in applications like Edge, Paint, etc. The reinstallation of removed packages is inhibited by a custom package. For the ‘features’ that cannot be disabled automatically, there is a list of where to toggle those to ‘off’.

Naturally, since Windows 11 is a moving target, it can be rough to keep a script like this up to date, but it seems to be a good start at least for anyone who finds themselves stuck on Windows 11 with no love for Microsoft’s ‘AI’ adventures. For the other features, there are also Winaero Tweaker and Open-Shell, with the latter in particular bringing back the much more usable Windows 2000-style start menu, free of ads and other nonsense.