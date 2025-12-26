[Nicholas Murray]’s Composite Test Pattern Generator is a beautifully-made, palm-sized tool that uses an ESP32-based development board to output different test patterns in PAL/NTSC. If one is checking out old televisions or CRTs, firing up a test pattern can be a pretty handy way to see if the hardware is healthy or not.
The little white add-on you see attached to the yellow portion is a simple circuit (two resistors and an RCA jack) that allows the microcontroller to output a composite video signal. All one needs to do is power on the device, then press the large button to cycle through test patterns. A small switch on the side toggles between NTSC and PAL video formats. It’s adorable, and makes good use of the enclosures that came with the dev board and proto board.
In a pinch a hacker could use an original Raspberry Pi, because the original Pi notably included a composite video output. That feature made it trivial to output NTSC or PAL video to a compatible display. But [Nicholas]’s device has a number of significant advantages: it’s small, it’s fast, it has its own battery and integrated charger, and the little color screen mirroring the chosen test pattern is a great confirmation feature.
This is a slick little device, and it’s not [Nicholas]’s first test pattern generator. He also created a RP2040-based unit with a VGA connector, the code of which inspired a hacker’s home-grown test pattern generator that was used to service a vintage arcade machine.
5 thoughts on “Pocket-sized Test Pattern Generator Helps Check Those CRTs”
Following the NTSC colour article a while back I’ve a new appreciation for generating the Signals on an ESP32.
I don’t understand why US used NTSC when much superior SECAM was available. Probably had something to do with EM emissions from the TV that helped FBI/NSA track what channels people watched.
NTSC was carefully designed not to obsolete older monochrome sets. The same signal could be received by both B&W and newer color sets.
Regarding your second point, I’m sure you could make a FOIA request to get that data, since the people who gathered it are now out of jobs, thanks to DOGE (and the lack of NTSC broadcasts)
” Helps Check Those CRTs ” Because so many of us have them lying around.
We do.
