An old joke in physics is that of the “spherical cow”, poking fun at some of the assumptions physicists make when tackling a new problem. Making the problem simple like this can help make its fundamentals easier to understand, but when applying these assumptions to real-world problems these assumptions are quickly challenged. Which is what happened when [Seth] from Berm Peak attempted to tow a huge trailer with a bicycle — while in theory the bike just needs a big enough gear ratio he quickly found other problems with this setup that had to be solved.
[Seth] decided on a tandem bike for this build. Not only does the second rider add power, but the longer wheelbase makes it less likely that the tongue weight of the trailer will lift the front wheel off the ground. It was modified with a Class 3 trailer hitch, as well as a battery to activate the electric trailer brakes in case of an emergency. But after hooking the trailer up the first time the problems started cropping up. At such a high gear ratio the bike is very slow and hard to keep on a straight line. Some large, custom training wheels were added between the riders to keep it stable, but even then the huge weight still caused problems with the chain and even damaged the bike’s freehub at one point.
Eventually, though, [Berm Peak] was able to flat tow a Ford F-150 Lightning pulling a trailer a few yards up a hill, at least demonstrating this proof of concept. It might be the absolute most a bicycle can tow without help from an electric motor, although real-world applications for something like this are likely a bit limited. He’s been doing some other bicycle-based projects with more utility lately, including a few where he brings abandoned rental e-bikes back to life by removing proprietary components.
One thought on “Bicycle Tows 15,000 Pounds”
Yow! I’m always wanting something like this. But practically, my upper limit is 300lbs (eg, 3 bags of concrete). Like, you need to be able to man-handle your trailer when you get off (or break) your bike. And even at 300lbs, I keep thinking about zeroing out the tongue weight with an extra wheel or two. I mean, duh. And fwiw i put the hook between the seat/chainstays right in front of the rear axle…i would never want to put it so far back, and i learned not to mount it to the seat post years ago.
300lbs is also about the same that I was able to haul with my biped trailer (mechanically, imagine a grocery cart with a leash).
FWIW, to max out trailer capacity on a bike, just buy “carla cargo”. Very expensive but it has zero tongue weight and tongue-activated independent brakes. These are all solved problems. They even have models with a tongue-activated electric motor for zero tongue in-line force too.
The thing is, no matter what your gear ratio is, you’re still putting all this weight and inertia through the frame and wheels of a bike designed for a rider up to 250lbs. I’m still dreaming about the real human-powered heavy transport, but it would need a much beefier drivetrain than a bike, and it would need 4 wheels with the weight between them instead of on a separate trailer…it would basically be a car with pedals. You can cut some weight but fundamentally if it’s going to haul around like a ton, you need a frame and wheels more like a car than like a pedal bike+trailer. I think unlike this youtube gambit, that idea is possible, but dang it would be slow.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)