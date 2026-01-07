The Rise And Fall Of The In-Car Fax Machines

Once upon a time, a car phone was a great way to signal to the world that you were better than everybody else. It was a clear sign that you had money to burn, and implied that other people might actually consider it valuable to talk to you from time to time.
There was, however, a way to look even more important than the boastful car phone user. You just had to rock up to the parking lot with your very own in-car fax machine.
Dial It Up
Today, the fax machine is an arcane thing only popular in backwards doctor’s offices and much of Japan. We rely on email for sending documents from person A to person B, or fill out forms via dedicated online submission systems that put our details directly in to the necessary databases automatically. The idea of printing out a document, feeding it into a fax machine, and then having it replicated as a paper version at some remote location? It’s positively anachronistic, and far more work than simply using modern digital methods instead.
Back in the early 90s though, the communications landscape looked very different. If you had a company executive out on the road, the one way you might reach them would be via their cell or car phone. That was all well and good if you wanted to talk, but if you needed some documents looked over or signed, you were out of luck.
Even if your company had jumped on the e-mail bandwagon, they weren’t going to be able to get online from a random truck stop carpark for another 20 years or so. Unless… they had a fax in the car! Then, you could simply send them a document via the regular old cellular phone network, their in-car fax would spit it out, and they could go over it and get it back to you as needed.
Of course, such a communications setup was considered pretty high end, with a price tag to match. You could get car phones on a wide range of models from the 1980s onwards, but faxes came along a little later, and were reserved for the very top-of-the-line machines.
Mercedes-Benz was one of the first automakers to offer a remote fax option in 1990, but you needed to be able to afford an S-Class to get it. With that said, you got quite the setup if you invested in the Büro-Kommunikationssystem package. It worked via Germany’s C-Netz analog cellular system, and combined both a car phone and an AEG Roadfax fax machine. The phone was installed in the backrest of one of the front seats, while the fax sat in the fold-down armrest in the rear. The assumption was that if you were important enough to have a fax in the car, you were also important enough to have someone else driving for you. You also got an AEG Olyport 40/20 laptop integrated into the back of the front seats, and it could even print to the fax machine or send data via the C-Netz connection.
Not to be left out, BMW would also offer fax machines on certain premium 7 Series and L7 limousine models, though availability was very market-dependent. Some would stash a fax machine in the glove box, others would integrate it into the back rest of one of the front seats. Toyota was also keen to offer such facilities in its high-end models for the Japanese market. In the mid-90s, you could purchase a Toyota Celsior or Century with a fax machine secreted in the glove box. It even came with Toyota branding!
Ultimately, the in-car fax would be a relatively short-lived option in the luxury vehicle space, for several reasons. For one thing, it only became practical to offer an in-car fax in the mid-80s, when cellular networks started rolling out across major cities around the world.
By the mid-2000s, digital cell networks were taking over, and by the end of that decade, mobile internet access was trivial. It would thus become far more practical to use e-mail rather than a paper-based fax machine jammed into a car. Beyond the march of technology, the in-car fax was never going to be a particularly common selection on the options list. Only a handful of people ever really had a real need to fax documents on the go. Compared to the car phone, which was widely useful to almost anyone, it had a much smaller install base. Fax options were never widely taken up by the market, and had all but disappeared by 2010.
The Toyota Celsior offered a nice healthy-sized fax machine in the 1990s, but it did take up the entire glove box.
These days, you could easily recreate a car-based fax-type experience. All you’d need would be a small printer and scanner, ideally combined into a single device, and a single-board computer with a cellular data connection. This would allow you to send and receive paper documents to just about anyone with an Internet connection. However, we’ve never seen such a build in the wild, because the world simply doesn’t run on paper anymore. The in-car fax was thus a technological curio, destined only to survive for maybe a decade or so in which it had any real utility whatsoever. Such is life!
7 thoughts on “The Rise And Fall Of The In-Car Fax Machines”
So once upon a time, big companies, accounting shops, law firms, etc. had FAX DEPARTMENTS.
Office space filled with thermal printing fax machines and dedicated employees whose only job was to keep the feeders (for scanning documents to be sent out) fed and cutting off the thermal paper as it reached “page size”.
Since this was one machine per phone line, and each page, even at lowest resolution usually took 15 to 30 seconds per page, if you needed to send out a 100 page document to 10 people (pretty common task), you had people making copies of the document, feeding them into 10 separate fax machines and watching for jams. “Junior” employees got to stay up until 4 a.m. “to make sure the fax got out.”
This was in the days when Fed-Ex had just really gotten started but “overnight” still wasn’t fast enough.
Often there was also a separate Duplicating Department also 24/7 devoted just to, say, gettting those 10 copies of that 100 page document printed for scanning.
And, of course, a totally separate Word Processing Department, also 24/7 because almost no one had a computer — maybe 4 secretaries (that’s what they were called back then) would share a Wang but they were rarely networked. So, you get a 100 page fax you needed to provide comments to. The scan was unbelievably poor and often skewed. There was no possibility of OCR scanning. You gave the 100 page scan to word processing to run into a document on your system and then marked it up by hand (e.g., with a pen) and then gave it back to word processing to revise.
Rinse. Repeat. Fax back out.
People who didn’t live through that era have no idea how massively more efficient modern office work is.
Still mostly drudgery and pointless, but at least once someone saves and hits send, they can go home or turn to something else without the need for 10+ additional man hours each time just to get it to the right people .
It should be noted that faxes are still considered legal documents where emails, even encrypted messages or attachments, are not. This means that contracts, medical orders, government notices etc, are still sent by fax.
Electronic documents signed using PKI are considered legal documents in many (if not all) EU countries.
Sorry, you beat me to the answer.
That’s not the case in the US. Email and electronic signatures, if combined, are more than adequate for binding legal documents of any sort other than those requiring notarization.
Depending on the seriousness of the document, even “Read Receipts” or TLS may be adequate.
For example, a legal requirement to provide written notice, even if mandated by regulation, can often be satisfied with email.
What part of the world you’re talking about? Definitely not EU
The AEG Olyport 40/20 is clearly a rebadged GRiD 1500-series portable computer. Depending on model, these featured 80286/80386 processors with up to 8MB of RAM. Hard drives varied from 20MB to 120MB, depending on options. There was also an optional built-in modem available.
Given this was a high-end, expensive system with 12V car power available I’m surprised they didn’t spring for the much nicer (but power hungry) 640×400 plasma screen instead of the much poorer LCD…
