Seeing Sound With A Laser

You can hear sound, of course, but what if you could see it with a laser? That’s what [Goosetopherson] thought about, and thus a new project that you can see in the video below was born.

The heart of the project is an I2S chip and an ESP32. Sound energy deforms a plastic film that causes a mirror to move. The moving mirror alters the course of the laser’s beam.

An important part of the project is the 3D printed enclosure designed in Fusion. Some wires are routed through during printing, and there are heat-set inserts.

If you haven’t run into it before, you can think of I2S as I2C for stereo audio. It uses a synchronous protocol to push audio data using three wires. The board in question takes the digital data and decodes it to drive the speaker.

This is a simple project that would lend itself to lots of substitutions if you decide to replicate it. In fact, we’ve seen a version of this that is nothing more than a Bluetooth speaker, some plastic film, a mirror, and a laser.