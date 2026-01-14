Philips Kid’s Kit Revisited

[Anthony Francis-Jones], like us, has a soft spot for the educational electronic kits from days gone by. In a recent video you can see below, he shows the insides of a Philips EE08 two-transistor radio kit. This is the same kit he built a few months ago (see the second video, below).

Electronics sure look different these days. No surface mount here or even printed circuit boards. The kit had paper cards to guide the construction since the kit could be made into different circuits.

The first few minutes of the video recap how AM modulation works. If you skip to about the ten-minute mark, you can see the classic instruction books for the EE08 and EE20 kits (download a copy in your favorite language), which were very educational.

There were several radios in the manual, but the one [Anthony] covers is the two-transistor version with a PNP transistor as a reflex receiver with a diode detector with a second transistor as an audio power amplifier.

We covered [Anthony’s] original build a few months ago, but we liked the deep dive into how it works. We miss kits like these. And P-Boxes, too.