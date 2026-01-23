Beer Keg Plumbing For A Liquid Rocket

When you think of a high performance liquid rocket, what do you think of? Beer kegs? No? Well, when [Ryan] from the YouTube channel “Project KegRocket” saw a beer keg, the first thing he and his friends saw was a pressurized rocket body.

You wouldn’t be crazy if the first thing you thought of was something designed by a massive company or university. Liquid rockets are far from simple to develop, with Keg Rocket being no exception. Liquid oxygen and alcohol is the oxidizer/fuel mixture of choice. Liquid oxygen in particular is a problem with its cryogenic temperatures and tendency to do what rocket fuel does best, burn. This problem causes a large amount of work to simply connect the pipes. Traditional O-rings have no chance at surviving, along with most other non-metallic solutions.

Even with all these problems, the group creating the piece of art is more than capable, having experience creating similar rockets in the past. As of currently, the pumping has been pressure and leak checked. We will be watching this project closely for updates and an eventual launch.

