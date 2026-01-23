Today’s PCs are locked up with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) devices so much so that modern Windows versions insist on having a recent TPM to even install. These have become so prevalent that even larger embedded boards now have TPM and, of course, if you are repurposing consumer hardware, you’ll have to deal with it, too. [Sigma Star] has just the primer for you. It explains what TPM does, how it applies to embedded devices, and where the pitfalls are.
The TPM is sometimes a chip or sometimes secure firmware that is difficult to tamper with. They provide secret storage and can store boot signatures to detect if something has changed how a computer starts up. The TPM can also “sign off” that the system configuration is the same to a remote entity. This allows, for example, a network to prevent a hacked or rogue computer from communicating with other computers.
Embedded systems, usually, aren’t like PCs. A weather station at a remote location may have strangers poking at it without anyone noticing. Also, that remote computer might be expected to be working for many more years than a typical laptop or desktop computer.
This leads to a variety of security concerns that TPM 2.0 attempts to mitigate. For example, it is unreasonable to think a typical attacker might connect a logic analyzer to your PC, but for an embedded system, it is easier to imagine. There is a session-based encryption to protect against someone simply snooping traffic off the communication bus. According to the post, not all implementations use this encryption, however.
Motherboard has a slot for TPM, but no board? We’ve seen people build their own TPM boards.
Title image by [CC BY-SA-4.0]
3 thoughts on “Embedded TPM: Watch Out!”
Bitlocker is probably the most notable example of a technology not using session encryption. Because of this, it is susceptible to bus sniffing attacks.
One of the nicest feature of a TPM plugin is I believe it can maintain the keys between motherboard (within same TPM compatibility) and OS updates.
Changing your CPU or Motherboard or even flashing the bios on your motherboard invalidates your fTPM.
I’m not sure how much change a dTPM can stand but that alone is worth it.
All your windows hello, bitlocker, passkeys etc are gone the moment you sneeze at a fTPM.
I never understood this TPM stuff, it can’t protect against the usual vector (sales rep clicking on a fishy email link, crypto locker etc), it only protects against bootloader or firmware modification… Which literally no maleware ever targets.
What is it for really?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)