Hackaday Links: January 25, 2026

If predictions hold steady, nearly half of the United States will be covered in snow by the time this post goes live, with the Northeast potentially getting buried under more than 18 inches. According to the National Weather Service, the “unusually expansive and long-duration winter storm will bring heavy snow from the central U.S. across the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and through the northeastern U.S. for the remainder of the weekend into Monday.” If that sounds like a fun snow day, they go on to clarify that “crippling to locally catastrophic impacts can be expected”, so keep that in mind. Hopefully you didn’t have any travel plans, as CNBC reported that more than 13,000 flights were canceled as of Friday night. If you’re looking to keep up with the latest developments, we recently came across StormWatch (GitHub repo), a slick open source weather dashboard that’s written entirely in HTML. Stay safe out there, hackers.

Speaking of travel, did you hear about Sebastian Heyneman’s Bogus Journey to Davos? The entrepreneur (or “Tech Bro” to use the parlance of our times) was in town to woo investors attending the World Economic Forum, but ended up spending the night in a Swiss jail cell because the authorities thought he might be a spy. Apparently he had brought along a prototype for the anti-fraud device he was hawking, and mistakenly left it laying on a table while he was rubbing shoulders. It was picked up by security guards and found to contain a very spooky ESP32 development board, so naturally he was whisked off for interrogation. A search of his hotel room uncovered more suspicious equipment, including an electric screwdriver and a soldering iron. Imagine if a child had gotten their hands on them?

Even Q Branch is seeing budget cuts.

But the best part of the story is when Sebastian tries to explain the gadget’s function to investigators. When asked to prove that the code on the microcontroller wasn’t malicious, he was at a loss — turns out our hero used AI to create the whole thing and wasn’t even familiar with the language it was written in. In his own words: “Look, I’m not a very good hardware engineer, but I’m a great user of AI. I was one of the top users of Cursor last year. I did 43,000 agent runs and generated 25 billion tokens.” Oof. Luckily, the Swiss brought in a tech expert who quickly determined the device wasn’t dangerous. He was even nice enough to explain the code line-by-line to Sebastian before he was released. No word on whether or not they charged him for the impromptu programming lesson.

It wasn’t hard for the Swiss authorities to see what was inside the literal black box Sebastian brought with him, but what if that wasn’t possible? Well, if you’ve got an x-ray machine handy, that could certainly help. The folks at Eclypsium recently released a blog post that describes how they compared a legit FTDI cable with a suspect knock-off by peering at their innards. What we thought was particularly interesting was how they were able to correctly guess which one was the real deal based on the PCB design. The legitimate adapter featured things like ground pours and decoupling caps, and the cheap one…didn’t. Of course, this makes sense. If you’re looking to crank something out as cheaply as possible, those would be the first features to go. (Editor’s note: sarcasm.)

It doesn’t take an x-ray machine or any other fancy equipment to figure out that the Raspberry Pi 5 is faster than its predecessors. But quantifying just how much better each generation of Pi is compared to the other members of the family does require a bit more effort, which is why we were glad to see that The DIY Life did the homework for us. It’s not much of a spoiler to reveal that the Pi 5 won the head-to-head competition in essentially every category, but it’s still interesting to read along to see how each generation of hardware fared in the testing.

Finally, Albedo has released a fascinating write-up that goes over the recent flight of their Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite, Clarity-1. As we explained earlier this week, operating at a lower orbit offers several tangible benefits to spacecraft. One of the major ones is that such an orbit decays quickly, meaning a spacecraft could burn up just months or even days after its mission is completed. For Albedo specifically, they’re taking advantage of the lower altitude to snap closeup shots of the Earth. While there were a few hiccups, the mission was overall a success, providing another example of how commercial operators can capitalize on this unique space environment.

