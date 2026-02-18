Despite the best efforts of the manufacturers, there are folks out there that try to repair power tools, with [Dean Doherty] being one of them. Recently he got a Milwaukee M18 cordless planer in for repairs, which started off with just replacing some dodgy bearings, but ended up with diagnosing a faulty controller. Consequently the total repair costs went up from reasonable to absolutely unreasonable, leading to a rant on why Milwaukee tools are terrible to repair.
Among the symptoms was the deep-discharged battery, which had just a hair over 7 V while unloaded. Question was what had drained the battery so severely. What was clear was that the tool was completely seized after inserting a working battery with just a sad high-pitched whine from a stalled motor.
After replacing both bearings and grumbling about cheap bearings, the tool had a lot of drywall dust cleaned out and was reassembled for a test run. This sadly showed that the controller board had been destroyed due to the seized rotor bearing, explaining the drained battery. Replacing the controller would have cost €60-70 as it comes with the entire handle assembly, rendering the repair non-viable and a waste.
Perhaps the one lesson from this story is that you may as well preventively swap the cheap bearings in your Milwaukee tools, to prevent seizing and taking out the controller board. That said, we’d love to see an autopsy on this controller board fault.
Thanks to [paulvdh] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “The Dismal Repairability Of Milwaukee Tools”
This may be why a lot of people I know refer to that brand as “willf*kee”….
Good to know, even though the hate is strong in this one.
My shop is all Milwaukee red. My very handy M12 driver has been well loved and much abused in near-daily use for 20 years, and the gearbox is showing signs of stripping. Thinking about repair, but after this many miles on it, it really doesn’t owe me anything.
I’ve been lusting after a new brushless one anyway…
What does “Dismal” mean in the title?
Poor, lousy, crummy, pitifully or disgracefully bad
It is being used in it’s usual sense– it can mean gloomy, pitiful, or disgracefully bad. In this case, the latter two would fit well.
As soon as drywall dust was mentioned I wasn’t surprised. Let a fine abrasive into your planer (why was drywall dust inside a planer???) and bearings will die. Lack of mechanical sympathy cooked the controller, which through an unfortunate design, hurt the battery.
I have a bunch of Milwaukee tools, and I don’t think they are the best, but I also don’t think any manufacturer is the best. They happen to have a very long support cycle for M18, which made me switch to them. I had Makita tools before and when they stopped all sales of NiMH batteries, they orphaned my tools. That was enough to walk away.
If you have mechanical sympathy, common sense, and don’t abuse your tools, they will last a long time.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)