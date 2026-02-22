What About The Droid Attack On The Repos?

You might not have noticed, but we here at Hackaday are pretty big fans of Open Source — software, hardware, you name it. We’ve also spilled our fair share of electronic ink on things people are doing with AI. So naturally when [Jeff Greerling] declares on his blog (and in a video embedded below) that AI is destroying open source, well, we had to take a look.
[Jeff]’s article highlights a problem he and many others who manage open source projects have noticed: they’re getting flooded with agenetic slop pull requests (PRs). It’s now to the point that GitHub will let you turn off PRs completely, at which point you’ve given up a key piece of the ‘hub’s functionality. That ability to share openly with everyone seemed like a big source of strength for open source projects, but [Jeff] here is joining his voice with others like [Daniel Stenberg] of curl fame, who has dropped bug bounties over a flood of spurious AI-generated PRs.
It’s a problem for maintainers, to be sure, but it’s as much a human problem as an AI one. After all, someone set up that AI agent and pointed at your PRs. While changing the incentive structure– like removing bug bounties– might discourage such actions, [Jeff] has no bounties and the same problem. Ultimately it may be necessary for open source projects to become a little less open, only allowing invited collaborators to submit PRs, which is also now an option on GitHub.
Combine invitation-only access with a strong policy against agenetic AI and LLM code, and you can still run a quality project. The cost of such actions is that the random user with no connection to the project can no longer find and squash bugs. As unlikely as that sounds, it happens! Rather, it did. If the random user is just going to throw their AI agent at the problem, it’s not doing anybody any good.
First they came for our RAM, now they’re here for our repos. If it wasn’t for getting distracted by the cute cat pictures we might just start to think vibe coding could kill open source. Extra bugs was bad enough, but now we can’t even trust the PRs to help us squash them!
Just wait til not only are there bots spamming the repo…but also spending time online in forums trashing the project for “being hostile and not accepting user input”. (Seeing as this method of harassing devs then playing the victim is already common I don’t see it slowing down with bots)
Just a couple days ago I saw a person get harassed just for saying that their project has a strict “No AI” policy. Apparently, it isn’t even OK to choose not to use AI anymore.
[fake French accent] “I Flatulate In AI’s General Direction”. Vibe coding may be a shortcut for the experienced who can “ride herd” on the extensively iterative process of generating sound code and testing and debugging it. As I see it, in the general use case, it devolves into an even easier way for the poorly skilled to generate buggy code that they are unlikely to test or debug rigorously. “But it looks OK”
The inept StackOverflow coders I encountered in my 37 year IT career were certainly bad enough.
Right, humans are perfectly capable generating slop themselves, but they cannot do it as efficiently and in such big quantities as the AIs can. I think this kind of behaviour should be outlawed so that officially noone is allowed to do it.
Open Source means the source code is legally unencumbered. It doesn’t mean the people who write it are servants to everyone with demands.
The idea that developers have some obligation to the people who read or use code has never been a part of FOSS philosophy. The whole point of making code Free and Open is so anyone can pull their own copy and do whatever they want with it.
‘Managing a community’ is a byproduct of Web-2.0 that never meant what it says on the tin. The actual meaning has always been “get the users to generate all the content while we take all the revenue associated with running the servers”.. see Facebook, Youtube, Discord, all the projects Google killed once they’d starved out the competition, etc. FOSS free riders jumped on the term as a way to pretend their sense of entitlement had an ethical foundation.
FOSS has a more or less infinite capacity to carry free riders as long as the free-as-in-beer goes both ways. Once the free riders start consuming developer resources, it stops being FOSS and becomes a tragedy of the commons.
With AI slop suddenly having lowered the bar for ‘contributions’, the people who actually write and maintain code need to get much more comfortable saying, “cool.. fork that puppy, document it and support it. If it becomes popular, we’ll look at merging it into our version.”
Let ‘the community’ do what it’s supposedly good at: processing a massive amount of infomation in parallel and letting market forces define consensus. If there are N different opinions, FOSS can support N forks of the code.
“Scott Shambaugh, was harassed by someone’s AI agent over not merging its AI slop code.”
Interesting. I don’t believe the PR was “slop code”, just that Scott didn’t want to accept PRs from LLMs. Even Scott seemed to think it was a valid code change, but wanted to a (junior) human to work on it to get experience.
This all feels rather biased again “AI” and I honestly don’t see value in this type of misrepresentation (of both Scott, and the LLM produced code in question). Possibly Jeff Geerling is an AI hater, or possibly he’s just jumping on the vilification and fear-monger bandwagon (hey, it does get you those clicks and attention).
Either way I didn’t read the rest of the article.
