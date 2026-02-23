For a little over two thousand years, the primary light sources after the sun had set were oil lamps and candles. This was well before the age of fossil fuels, so these oil lamps were often fueled with a labor-intensive agricultural product like olive oil. Candles were similarly difficult to make, made from tallow, beeswax, or even butter. Labor and materials costs aside, though, there’s a surprising amount of energy in these fuels and [Maciej Nowak Projects] has a generator that help these ancient light sources generate some electricity on the side.
The generator is based around a piece of technology called a thermoelectric generator (TEG), which produces a voltage potential when placed in a temperature gradient. These aren’t new technologies, but their typically low efficiencies limit where they can be effectively used. In this case, however, [Maciej Nowak] has gone to great effort to boost this efficiency as high as possible by using a huge radiator on the cool side of the TEG and another one on the hot side, which in this case is heated by a small tea candle. The electricity produced is sent to a tiny DC converter which regulates the voltage to 3.3V, which then powers two custom-built pedestal lamps on either side of the TEG, each with a high-efficiency LED mounted to a custom-made circuit board.
Although this is certainly not the first time a TEG has been set up to run a small lighting system, we do appreciate this one for its polish, design, and high efficiency. It would make a fitting addition to anyone’s emergency power outage kit as it really increases the amount of available light produced from any given candle. When taken to the extreme, though, thermoelectric generators can be made to produce a surprising amount of energy, provided they are placed in the right environment.
3 thoughts on “A Candle-Powered Light”
Ah, yes. The Obligatory peltier-element experiment. The canon event every electronics person goes through at one point.
But i have to say, this is propably one of the best ones i´ve seen yet. 10/10 execution. Yes,, around ~1-1,4 Wh per candle is not much but make a pretty case and i would definitely use it in a remote cabin.
The efficiency is pretty abysmal at around 1% but that’s mostly because a peltier element is so good at conducting heat that there’s not much of a temperature difference between the hot and the cold side with the limited amount of heat coming from the candle.
It’s basically an impedance mismatch problem. If you stack more peltier elements, the voltage would go up and the temperature difference across the stack would increase, and the efficiency would improve to maybe 5%. Theoretically it could go up to 10-12% but I doubt these cheap peltiers are that good.
With that 5x improvement, you could get 2 Watts out of it, which is enough to power a proper CRI90 LED bulb with an equivalent output of a 25 Watt regular bulb. That’s enough for a mood light or a desk/reading lamp. Three or four will light up a room quite nicely.
Seen something like this years ago on YT. Maybe on the “Our Own Devices” channel, which I welcome back after being hacked and banned.
