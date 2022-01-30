We all know that you can convert heat into electricity. Usually, you do that with some form of steam, but there are other methods, too, including thermocouples. If you’ve ever seen something producing waste heat, you’ll appreciate Penn State’s work to harvest power from hot pipes. The idea is simple in theory: create a flexible thermoelectric generator that can wrap around hot pipes or other surfaces to gather otherwise lost heat. The full (paywalled) paper is also available.
The devices can produce up to 150% more power per unit area compared to other thermoelectric generators. A three-square-inch test device produced over 50 watts. Scale that up to an industrial pipe hundreds of feet long, and you could create some serious power. To accomplish this, the scientists used strips of six thermocouples and connected them for a total of 72 thermocouples. Liquid metal between layers improved the device’s performance.
This isn’t a totally new idea. Russia was famous for making radios in the 1950s that operated using a generator that went around the flue of a kerosene lamp. Since the Russians were pulling this off in the 1950s, converting heat into electricity is obviously nothing new. Of course, your body creates heat, too, so why not use that?
4 thoughts on “Power For Nothing And Your Kicks For Free”
would anyone know if thermocouples as used in this article would be available from uncle jeff or ebay?
Typically thermocouples are tiny things, used to measure temperature.
Just to do a back-of-napkin break-even analysis.
Knowing universities they would probably get their supplies from Sigma Aldric.
I’d start by playing around with iron and copper foil.
The obvious problem with this idea is that you would save more energy than you get by simply insulating that pipe. Unless of course, someone else is paying to heat the fluid in the pipe.
Yeah. Thermoelectric modules: $1/square inch min. Plus wiring, plus regulators, converters, etc. Insulation: 1 cent/square inch max. Don’t generate more heat than you need. Keep the heat inside the pipe. Couple hundred times cheaper.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)