Easily Replaceable USB-C Port Spawned By EU Laws

The USB-C port has become a defacto connectivity standard for modern devices, largely supplanting the ugly mess of barrel jacks and micro USB connectors that once cursed us. While their reliability is good, they don’t last forever, and can be a pain to replace in most devices if they do fail. However, a new part from JAE Electronics could change that.
The problem with replacing USB connectors in most hardware is that they’re soldered in place. To swap them out, you have to master both desoldering and soldering leads of a rather fine pitch. It’s all rather messy. In the interest of satisfying the EU’s new Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), JAE Electronics has developed a USB-C connector that’s easier to replace. Rather than being soldered in, the part is simply clamped down on to a printed circuit board with small screws. As the part is torqued down, small gold-plated contacts are compressed into pads on the PCB to make the necessary contact.
The connector is fully compatible with USB 4 version 2.0 (don’t ask us how they number these things anymore). It comes in single and dual connector versions, and is capable of USB PD EPR at up to 240 W (5A/48V). The part does have some drawbacks—namely, the footprint of the metal-shelled part is somewhat larger than most soldered USB C connectors. Whether this precludes its use is very much an application-specific matter for product engineers to decide.
In any case, if you find yourself designing hardware with heavily-used USB C ports, you might find this part useful. It’s not widely available yet, but some parts should be landing at Mouser in coming months. We’ve explored some of the ways USB-C connectors can be fouled and damaged before, too. Sound off with your opinions on this new part in the comments.
Is that why cars and planes solder all their connections rather than crimping them then? Oh, wait….
I have not ncountered problems using barrel connectors in 40 years.
The opposite is true for USB connectors since introduction of Micro-USB.
I’ve had plenty of barrel connectors break.
The barrel connectors for ASUS laptops in the late 2010s/early 2000s were notorious for failing.
As in it was virtually guaranteed after 3-4 years.
So have I, and they also go intermittent or higher resistamce.
You never encountered one that is so oddly sized that it is impossible to find replacement when the original power brick is lost? Or never destroyed device that can’t handle reversed polarity and doesn’t bother to mark somewhere that it expects center negative connection? Or requires very odd voltage (like 7.2V) and doesn’t work with less and releases smoke with more? Or one that expects AC on the jack (because it creates negative voltage using that internally)?
I remember well mobile phones before mandated micro-usb – each jack was intentionally different size and complete unobtanium. After that it was apple and everybody else, before that it was one phone = one charger.
The problem was not the reliability of barrel connectors, it was that everyone had their own size. And in at least two occasions, I’ve had versions with the outside sleeve being positive, which was just swell when one was for a vehicle application (public safety)
Yes, the micro usb jack was designed by demons. While rated for 10x the contact life of the usb mini, the usb micro would generally break off the pcb long before the contacts wore out .
So, lets talk about why I think this will not be implemented in common consumer electronics.
The assembly process is a pain in the ass, you can hardly fully automate this. Compared to the regular USB C connector that can be slapped onto the PCB with a PnP this is way more complex.
The bottom part has to be placed and somehow secured in place, while the top part is placed (both sides of the PCB has to be worked somewhat simultaneously) then you need to screw them instead of soldering. Way more technicality is required for a higher price and an arguable gain.
I am all for right to repair, but whats next, a screw mounted resistor?
Good for hobbyists, USB-C connectors are difficult to solder by hand, especially the full-featured ones.
Not that I’m looking for any HaD-related fame but I wonder how the tips line works if multiple people submit the same tip (I submitted that one maybe 10 days ago). In any case this connector is not for every use case but is a step in the right direction ; I’m hoping for its price to goes down to hobbyist price and that big companies like laptop manufacturer will adopt it and buy it in volume.
