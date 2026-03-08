Building A Super-Compact Cistercian Numerals Clock

Around the thirteenth century CE, European society was in the midst between transitioning from Roman numerals to the Arabic numerals that we use today. Less remembered are the Cistercian numerals, which [BigCrimping] used for their most recent project in the form of a rather unique clock.

The Cistercian numeral system was developed by the Cistercian monastic order in the 13th century, forming a rather unique counterpoint to the Arabic numeral system. Although Arabic numerals are already significantly more compact than Roman numerals, Cistercian numerals up the ante by being capable of displaying any number between 1 and 9,999 with a single glyph.

Although for a simple 24-hour clock you don’t need to use more than a fraction of the possible glyphs, there is the complication of the Cistercian numerals not having a zero glyph, but that invites an even better take. For the version that [BigCrimping] made there are namely two glyphs that encode date and time, with the left glyph a counter for blocks of two hours and the right for seconds from 1 through 7200.

The clock is based around MAX6969 LED drivers and an ESP32 MCU on a custom PCB, with the design files including the 3D-printed enclosure available in the repository.