Building A Monitor Light Bar For Better Productivity

If you’re intending to work at your desk for long periods of time, good lighting is a must, as it can help stave off eye strain and mental fatigue. It was a desire for more comfortable productivity that drove [Jade] to whip up a monitor-mounted lighting system for her workstation.

The build uses an ESP32 to run the show, with a rotary encoder for manual control and firmware that allows the monitor light to be neatly integrated with Home Assistant. The light itself comes from light strips that feature both warm white and cold white LEDs. Simple MOSFETs are used to control the brightness of the LEDs and which of the warm and cold LEDs are activated at any time. Everything is wrapped up in a 3D printed housing that neatly sits on top of the monitor with the aid of a simple printed clamp. The LED strips also have a nice soft glow thanks to a strip of diffuser material that [Jade] snatched from an old television.

We love a good lighting build, from the work-focused to the creative and beautiful.