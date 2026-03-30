Can you charge those Li-ion based cells with USB-C charging ports without taking them out of the device? While this would seem to be answered with an unequivocal ‘yes’, recently [Colin] found out that this could easily have destroyed the device they were to be installed in.
After being tasked with finding a better way to keep the electronics of some exercise bikes powered than simply swapping the C cells all the time, [Colin] was led to consider using these Li-ion cells in such a manner. Fortunately, rather than just sticking the whole thing together and calling it a day, he decided to take some measurements to satisfy some burning safety questions.
As it turns out, at least the cells that he tested – with a twin USB-C connector on a single USB-A – have all the negative terminals and USB-C grounds connected. Since the cells are installed in a typical series configuration in the device, this would have made for an interesting outcome. Although you can of course use separate USB-C leads and chargers per cell, it’s still somewhat disconcerting to run it without any kind of electrical isolation.
In this regard the suggestion by some commentators to use NiMHs and trickle-charge these in-situ similar to those garden PV lights might be one of the least crazy solutions.
2 thoughts on “The Hazards Of Charging USB-C Equipped Cells In-Situ”
[I have no watched the video yet]
It should be pretty simple to include a switchover circuit which powers the load from the USB power and isolates the battery and lets it charge properly without killing the charger IC. I’m assuming these “cells” also have a switching converter integrated since the actual cell voltage is likely 3.7V and circuitry which uses these expects 1.5V.
For a stationary device I’d remove the batteries and power them with an adapter instead.
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