Why Model Collapse In LLMs Is Inevitable With Self-Learning

There is a persistent belief in the ‘AI’ community that large language models (LLMs) have the ability to learn and self-improve by tweaking the weights in their vector space. Although there’s scant evidence that tweaking a probability vector space is anything like the learning process in biological brains, we nevertheless get sold the idea that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is just around the corner if we do just enough tweaking.
Instead of emerging super intelligence, the most likely outcome is what is called model collapse, with a recent paper by [Hector Zenil] going over the details on why self-training/learning in LLMs and similar systems is a fool’s errand. For those who just want the brief summary with all the memes, [Metin] wrote a blog post covering the basics.
In the end an LLM as well as a diffusion model (DM) is a statistical model of input data using which a statistically likely output can be generated (inferred) based on an input query. It follows intuitively that by using said output to adjust the model with, the model will over time converge on a kind of statistical singularity rather than some ‘AI singularity’ event. This is also why these models need to be constantly trained with external, human-generated data in order to prevent such a collapse.
In the paper by [Hector] a mathematical model is created to demonstrate that an LLM, DM or similar statistical model undergoes degenerative dynamics whenever said external input is reduced. Although in the paper a mechanism is suggested to counter the entropy decay within the model, the ultimate point is that a statistical model cannot improve itself without continuous external anchoring.
The idea of LLMs being at all intelligent in any sense has been a contentious one, with the concept of language models being equated with ‘AI’ dating back to the 20th century, including as fun home computer projects. Much of the problem probably lies in humans projecting intelligent behavior onto these statistical models, turning LLMs into ‘counterfeit humans’, not helped by how closely generated text can resemble something written by a human, even if completely confabulated.
Thanks to [deshipu] for the tip.
9 thoughts on “Why Model Collapse In LLMs Is Inevitable With Self-Learning”
“This is also why these models need to be constantly trained with external, human-generated data in order to prevent such a collapse.”
And look what’s going to happen when all these AI models get trained on the latest AI generated slop being dumped online by the bucket load… unless they get better at recognizing human vs. AI generated content.
The output being a reflection of the input, perhaps the inverse is also true, maybe given the echo chamber that results from the growing interconnectivity around the world, societal collapse is also inevitable. The root cause of the Universe 24 results.
That’s a great point. An outcome based on that would be kind of comical I think…if every company imaginable hadn’t already jumped 100% in and placed these models at the very heart of their everything. It’s only been a few years yet, but imagine if every llm were to become unusable today. I wonder what would be UNaffected?
“This is also why these models need to be constantly trained with external, human-generated data in order to prevent such a collapse.”
I prefer to say that they need to touch grass.
Not all of us “get sold the idea that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is just around the corner.”
But we do have to remember that “intelligence” is defined as “what an IQ test measures.”
In other words, intelligence is what the designer of the IQ test says it is, and not something with an objective existence. So if someone designs an IQ test that LLM’s are good at, and wants to say it proves the LLM’s are intelligent, there is no way to say that it is not so. So in that sense, maybe intelligence IS just around the corner.
I think the reason LLMs have impressed so many and fooled some is because they emulate a PART of human cognition.
Anyone who thinks they are going to be GAI is insane and so is anyone that can’t see the value in them.
What we need is not tweaking and more training it’s expanding the architecture so there are more sub-units at play all doing their own things as part of a larger whole. Also we need to find a learning process that doesn’t take as much effort as gradient descent and can allow a model to train and run at the same time.
I vote for an conscience sub-unit. A Jiminy Cricket.
I’m going to request a search engine feature: “Only show results from before AI” which will never happen because it would mean that you’re going to see fewer ads because you’re not waiding through rubbish for hours trying to find a recipe that somebody actually tested.
So an AI goes nuts if it reads the internet all day?
Same as a human, then.
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