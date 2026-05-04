ESP32 Hosts SolarPunk Message Board

Solarpunk is sometimes thought of as the “good ending” to cyberpunk– there’s technology, but it’s community-focused instead of in the hands of evil conglomerates, and– if the name doesn’t give it away– renewably powered. [Victor Frost] found that image of the future inspiring enough to create this ESP32-hosted community hub. Yes, it looks like a lantern, but it’s actually a very-local webserver.

Local webserver sounds like an oxymoron, but this device does serve a page over HTTP… just, not on the world-wide web. Instead the only way to access it is via its own Wireless Network– he’s using the ‘captive portal’ that forces you to log into public wifi to direct people to a community message board.

It’s unmoderated, and unfiltered– users can post what they like, but given that they have to be within a few meters of the device, it’s not exactly anonymous. It’s a lot like the community center corkboard brought into the 21st centruy, which is very in keeping with the solarpunk ethos.

For ease of updates, he’s subdivided the ESP32’s flash into three partitions: one for the data, and two for the software, using LittleFS. This allows live updates and keeping a known-good backup for the quickest possible turnaround and/or rollback. One interesting thing is that his who UI– the actual web site, HTML, CSS, and JS– is all crammed into a single string in PROGMEM rather than files on the little file system. It’s an interesting choice, and makes for quick updates, firmware and UI in one go. Not everyone will like it, but it works for [Victor]. The code is, of course, on GitHub under the GPL— there’s a lot of overlap between the open source and solarpunk ethos, after all.

It’s a bit of a pity that he missed our Green Powered Challenge, as this project would have fit right in to the PV category, considering it runs on a 6W panel. For all the cyberpunk and solar power you see on this website, you’d think the “solarpunk” tag would be more popular, but no– all we have is this stained-glass robot.

Thanks to [Victor] for the tip! If you missed our contest, too, no worries– we take projects of all colours, green or otherwise, all the time. Just drop us a tip.