E-Fortune Cookie Will Humble, But Never Crumble

Will your next project be a success? Only time will tell, but if you build [gokux]’s tiny ESP32 fortune cookie, we predict that, at the very least, there won’t be any crumbs involved.

After briefly entertaining the idea of shoving an ESP32 in a standard fortune cookie, [gokux] thought better of it and came up with this instead. Once shaken, this small gadget displays a fortune on its e-paper screen. It can store over 3,000 fortunes and works entirely offline, so you’re never without an oracle.

Inside you’ll find a Seeed Xiao ESP32-S3 Plus and a matching e-paper display board. [gokux] is detecting the shakes with an MPU-6050 accelerometer, and powers everything with a small Li-Po pouch.

If you tire of the fortunes that shake out, the small buttons on the left side will get you into the other modes, which are a dice roller and a coin flipper. Again, you just shake the thing until you get what you want. Be sure to check it out in the video after the break.

Want to know how an MPU-6050 works, and what it looks like under the hood? Yeah, we thought so.