A ZInc Air Battery You Can Make Yourself

Zinc air batteries have been a familiar sight for decades in the world of photography, where they provided an environmentally less dangerous alternative to mercury cells. They operate by the oxidation of metallic zinc using air, and the zinc comes in the form of a paste spread between two electrodes. Can their astounding energy density be harnessed for something useful? [ZollerLab] has designed a zinc air battery to find out, and is using it to power a rudimentary model car.

The video below is in German so you’ll have to enable translated subtitles if you’re an Anglophone, and it’s very long. But it goes into extreme detail on the chemistry, construction, and constraints of a zinc-air battery, and describes the system in this design. It’s a stack arrangement, in which the cells are held together on threaded rods, and pushed into each other with springs.

We think the car model is intended to demonstrate that this battery chemistry might one day be used in automotive applications. It’s not such a far-fetched idea given the low cost, relatively low environmental footprint, and high energy density, indeed we’ve heard of similar experiments with aluminium primary cells. But in this case we can see it provides the hacker with another route for their experiments, and that’s no bad thing.