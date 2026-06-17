FLOSS Weekly Episode 871: Rust Won’t Save You

This week Jonathan chats with Florian Gilcher about Rust and Ferrous Systems! How have we gotten here, what’s coming next, and what’s new in the Rust world? Watch to find out!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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