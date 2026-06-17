Skip The Embedded Filesystem With The TAR-like UTFS Format

If you need to store some data on a resource-constrained embedded platform, the prospect of dragging in a dependency for something like FAT filesystem access to flash or other storage medium can seem rather daunting. Not only is your binary size now significantly larger, the overhead of these filesystems is also not insignificant as they were not really designed for this type of environment. Here [Drew Gaylo]’s UTFS format is an interesting alternative to just writing raw binary data to said storage medium.

As explained in the accompanying introduction article, the basic idea is similar in scope but very much slimmed down compared to the venerable Tape ARchive (TAR) format, hence the Micro (µ) Tar File System name. The provided UTFS implementation is quite small, spanning two source files in C99 with zero heap usage. Targeting a custom store medium requires implementing one read and one write function to match the underlying platform.

A couple of examples are also provided, covering using the built-in Flash of a SAMD20 MCU and the EEPROM of an ATmega328. Compared to raw binary data that’d have to be fully rewritten, UTFS allows for sections of the storage to be accessed as files and thus updated in-place.