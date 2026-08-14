Hackaday Podcast Episode 382: Glueballs, Borg Cubes, And Supersonic Trebuchets

It’s still hot on both sides of the Atlantic, but Kristina has a new secret weapon for staying cool without making noise. Will Elliot and the others follow suit? Time will tell.

In Hackaday news, well, there’s a lot of it. For starters, Supercon Ten tickets went on sale Thursday morning, but chances are good that by the time you read this, the early bird offering will be all pecked out. But, never fear! More tickets will be released soon enough.

Don’t want to buy a ticket, but still want to go? Submit a talk proposal that gets accepted, and you’ll be welcomed in free of charge. Lucky for you, we just extended the deadline by two weeks to August 26th.

After exhausting the news, Elliot reached into the ol’ Mailbag and found a funny anecdote from [Vik Olliver]. (Funny in that it’ll make you go ‘hmm’.) A brief discussion about imperial vs. metric ensued, but then it was on to the hacks.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in lovely MP3.

Episode 382 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

This week, we have a head-scratcher from [Vik Olliver] and well, you’ll just have to listen!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: