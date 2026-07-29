The ESP32 Gets A Web Browser

5 Comments

At the Hackaday Europe conference in Italy earlier in the year, we were shown a rather interesting device. The work of [Alun Morris], it was an ESP32-powered Cheap Black Display board, and it was running a web browser. Definitely an achievement.

Lest you imagine that it was sporting the latest and greatest in browser technology, we must disappoint you. The browser in question is a very basic text mode device, but it did happily retrieve Hackaday, which should be the only test a browser should need to pass.

Under the hood it’s running FreeRTOS, with separate HTML retrieval and tokenizing, and UI processes. It can fetch web pages directly, but there’s also a server-side proxy for difficult sites, and for creating image thumbnails.

An ESP32 is a powerful microcontroller, but it’s fair to say it’s not in the league of running a web browser and as far as we can remember this is the first one we’ve seen. We’re sure it’s a field with further progress to be made though, particularly with the more powerful recent chips in the series. This project however is a good start, and more importantly it can be yours for a few dollars on Ali to buy a dev board. What are you waiting for?

5 thoughts on “The ESP32 Gets A Web Browser

  5. I hope work on a minimal host web client continues. I’ve built embedded UI/HMIs using all sorts of proprietary frameworks, every time wishing I could build a standard HTML/CSS/ES6 UI instead.

    I think the current minimal web client host starts with a full Unix or Android operating system on an SoC, far in excess of what is required to run the rest of the web stack.

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