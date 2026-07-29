At the Hackaday Europe conference in Italy earlier in the year, we were shown a rather interesting device. The work of [Alun Morris], it was an ESP32-powered Cheap Black Display board, and it was running a web browser. Definitely an achievement.
Lest you imagine that it was sporting the latest and greatest in browser technology, we must disappoint you. The browser in question is a very basic text mode device, but it did happily retrieve Hackaday, which should be the only test a browser should need to pass.
Under the hood it’s running FreeRTOS, with separate HTML retrieval and tokenizing, and UI processes. It can fetch web pages directly, but there’s also a server-side proxy for difficult sites, and for creating image thumbnails.
An ESP32 is a powerful microcontroller, but it’s fair to say it’s not in the league of running a web browser and as far as we can remember this is the first one we’ve seen. We’re sure it’s a field with further progress to be made though, particularly with the more powerful recent chips in the series. This project however is a good start, and more importantly it can be yours for a few dollars on Ali to buy a dev board. What are you waiting for?
5 thoughts on “The ESP32 Gets A Web Browser”
Maybe a more powerfull ESP32 could make a usable gadget. Like a S31 or P4+C6
Now we know. It’s easier to bring a web browser to a 240MHz ESP32 than an edit button on Hackaday comment’s section (not even a delete button)
To be fair, seems pretty consistent with the last time I was browsing the web on an 8MB machine with SVGA level graphics.
With PSRAM it should be much more capable. Who remembers Arachne browser?
I hope work on a minimal host web client continues. I’ve built embedded UI/HMIs using all sorts of proprietary frameworks, every time wishing I could build a standard HTML/CSS/ES6 UI instead.
I think the current minimal web client host starts with a full Unix or Android operating system on an SoC, far in excess of what is required to run the rest of the web stack.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)