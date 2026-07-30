[Evgenij Spitsyn] spotted a KVM build on these very pages some time ago. That inspired their own build, leveraging the versatility of the ESP32-P4 microcontroller.
The concept is straightforward. Named the ESPKVM, the device is designed to hook up to a computer’s HDMI and USB ports. It captures the video output, while presenting itself as a standard keyboard and mouse device. In this way, it allows remote control of the machine over IP. It achieves this feat with the aid of the Toshiba TC358743 HDMI-to-CSI bridge, which is essentially the video capture hardware of the build.
The video output of the machine is streamed in MJPEG or H.264 format. The device is capable of serving up storage from a micro SD card or the onboard flash, as well as handling things like power/reset control and wake-on-LAN. All in all, it’s a very complete package, and full of useful features. Just don’t use it over the public internet yet — [Evgenij] notes it hasn’t been reviewed for potential security holes yet, even though it has some basic authentication features baked in.
If you’ve got an ESP32-P4 ready to go with a TC358743 HDMI bridge, you can actually head over to the ESPKVM website and flash the code right in your browser to get going. Meanwhile, if you found this build interesting, you might like to scope out the one that inspired it. If you’re cooking up similar utility hacks, be sure to notify the Hackaday tipsline.
4 thoughts on “A Capable KVM Built With The ESP32”
That’s amazing. I’m going to get the parts for this. I have a computer that I built as a super low power home server. The problem is that it refuses to boot unless there is a display attached and no BIOS settings to change that behavior, so for a while there is a old monitor that I wanted to throw out ages ago on top of the machine, just so it can boot. This solves two problems at the same time.
There’s a solution for that. Have a look for “dummy monitor connectors” It saves having a monitor plugged in, if low power was the aim.
I was not aware of that product existing. I’ve never seen this problem before building this PC. This seems like a project that is more fun though. Might try both. Thank you!
I have one of those NanoKVM in a drawer somewhere I wanted to use. But this is like an equal alternative. Make it run via esphome so you can also monitor it :D let’s see which one turns out to be cheaper!
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