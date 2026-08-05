FLOSS Weekly Episode 878: A Tool With Opinions

This week Jonathan chats with Jonathan Pallant about embedded Rust! Learn about the growing Rust driver library, the different ways to build a Rust stack on an embedded device, and how the opinionated tooling can make you a better programmer!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License