Hackaday Links: August 2, 2026

About a month ago, we brought you word that the commercial rescue mission designed by Katalyst Space to save NASA’s Swift gamma-ray observatory had reached orbit and early indicators were looking good. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for things to start going sideways, and up until very recently, the situation seemed pretty dire. But according to an interview with Katalyst’s CEO published yesterday by Ars Technica, the company has made some impressive progress on getting things back under control.

For reasons unknown, the robotic vehicle started tumbling out of control last week. Shortly after that, mission controllers lost contact with Swift. After 24 hours without contact from the ground, the spacecraft automatically performed a sort of “hard reset” in an attempt to regain communications. That got it talking again, but somewhere along the way the craft overheated, which in turn cooked the control circuitry for the reaction wheels, which would usually be used to control its orientation. Not great, not terrible.

As of yesterday’s update, we now know that engineers have figured out a way to gimbal the thrust from the craft’s xenon-fueled electric thrusters — which were originally intended for orbit-raising — to counteract its spinning. It’s slow going as these thrusters don’t have a lot of kick, but it seems to be working. We’ll keep an eye on this one and let you know when we know more.

Katalyst isn’t the only company producing a robotic savior with an uncertain future. If you enjoy starting the day with some freshly prepared eggs, but never quite mastered the skills required to make them, the Efficient Gastronomic Operational Robot (EGOR) may be for you. The $400 countertop gadget, which can be had for 50% off during the Kickstarter campaign, can not only crack the eggs for you, but can cook them to whatever style you wish. It even has the ability to start the process at a specific time, say a few minutes before your alarm goes off in the morning.

There’s a certain Jetson’s-like appeal to EGOR, but it’s hard to imagine there’s a huge market for a $400 “robot” that’s only function is to cook eggs. At the same time, we don’t think comparisons with the disastrous Juicero Press are entirely accurate. What doomed the Juicero, beyond the $700 price tag, was the fact that it was only capable of squeezing juice out of proprietary pouches that needed to be purchased separately. If you could have put whole fresh fruit into the machine and it could have automatically rendered it into juice, as you can put eggs from the grocer into EGOR, it probably would have stayed on the market for a bit longer.

All that being said, the end result is still going to be the same for folks like us. Eventually somebody is going to take apart an EGOR, and we’ll get to see what makes the breakfast bot tick. Then we just have to wait until these things start hitting the curb to see what the community can do with their guts. Maybe it will be as fun as our teardown of the Quirky Egg Minder.

On the subject of impending gadgetry, 9to5Google has released leaked images of what appears to be Google’s long-awaited answer to Apple’s AirTag. While the search giant has offered their “Find Hub” service for a while now, there hasn’t actually been an official first-party device to utilize it. All we know about Google’s offering is that it’s visually differentiated from Apple’s device thanks to its more oval shape, and goes by the highly imaginative name of “Google Pixel Tag.” More official information is likely to start appearing in the coming weeks, coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 11. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out when the company will decide to unceremoniously abandon them all, however.

Finally, we leave you with a recently uploaded video from the USS Cod Submarine Memorial that explores an area of the WWII Gato-class submarine that we had no idea existed, but which makes perfect sense in retrospect. Given the enormous number of vacuum tubes required by the submarine’s 1940s vintage radio equipment, and the vital wartime necessity to minimize the downtime of said systems, the submarine has a dedicated storage compartment specifically for tubes and other spare parts directly under the radio room. The radio operator could simply open a hatch at his feet, descend a small ladder, and have immediate access to shelves full of the parts he would need to keep his station up and running.

Of course, modern naval vessels will have stores of critical spare parts as well. But the unique storage and organization requirements of vacuum tubes, combined with the near certainty that some number of them would need to be replaced while the submarine was on patrol, meant they needed to be kept close at hand at all times.

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