Polystyrene Foam Can Be Gasoline With Some Help

Styrofoam – or closed-cell extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam if you want to be precise – is one of those materials that is both super versatile for packaging and insulation, but also a menace when it comes to disposal, even if you ignore that the monomer styrene (C 8 H 8 ) is a known mutagenic toxin. One of the more creative ways to deal with the metric tons of polystyrene waste generated each year is to turn it into gasoline, as demonstrated by [Lowered Expectations] in a recent video.

With polystyrene being just another hydrocarbon polymer, the idea of turning these polymers into the mixture of hydrocarbon chains we call ‘gasoline’ isn’t so crazy. The problem is mostly doing it in a way that makes some economic sense and doesn’t risk turning your domicile into a hazmat risk site or threaten the health of you, your loved ones and the neighborhood.

The method demonstrated in the video uses fairly basic methods involving pyrolysis and distillation. The first step involves dissolving the polystyrene in gasoline that was previously recovered from stale gasoline, which is another dangerously fun science experiment. This creates a thick slurry that’s then put into the distillation flask for the heating phase.

After testing the distillates for spark ignition the useful distillates were combined with fuel stabilizer added. Before tossing this into a gasoline engine tank for further testing, the concerns of auto-polymerization of styrene monomers are addressed, which requires special inhibiters.

Although this mixture runs a gasoline generator just fine, a borescope inspection of the cylinders showed a build-up of a shiny, gummy residue. There’s also the issue that this mixture contains styrene monomers, which are as noted very unhealthy to breathe in from either the fuel or any remaining monomers in the exhaust. Definitely not something to try at home, basically.