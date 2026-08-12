Read A USB Logitech Racing Wheel On An ESP32‑S3

Now that MCUs like the ESP32-S3 are quite capable computer systems including USB host functionality, it only makes sense that you can connect USB peripherals like Logitech racing wheels to them. Of course, these aren’t basic HID USB devices, so they require a bit of setup to make them start spitting out the data updates which we’re interested in. Making this process easy is the goal of the LogiWheelHost project for ESP32-S3 by [Joel Kometz].

This single-header library supports the G29, G923, G920, G27, G25, DFGT, Driving Force Pro wheels, building on top of the EspUsbHost project. As explained in the README, these racing wheels do not start streaming all updates to their controls once powered on, but boot into a restricted mode in which only neutral or combined-axis data is sent.

To change this you need to trigger the so-called native mode switch in which far more detailed information as well as updates on extended features like separate pedals, all buttons and the gear shifter become available. This is done by sending a HID output report to the USB device, which is easy enough.

In addition to handling this detail the library also provides an API using which obtaining and using these controller states in your own code should be quite easy. Presumably the library will work on or can be ported to other ESP32 MCUs that support host USB mode, so this might be good news for anyone who is looking to do more with that old Logitech racing wheel.