We all know that the price of RAM and storage has shot up due to demand from the AI industry and other factors. In most cases that means we grumble about the price, but if we really need the part we can fork out for it. [CNX Software] are reporting that rather than continue to push up their prices, Pine64 are responding to the crisis by halting production of their Linux boards for the time being.
We’ve seen online comment over the now-exorbitant cost of other boards such as a fully-loaded Raspberry Pi, and this follows in that vein. If we had to guess we’d speculate that the high process have resulted in too little in the way of sales, which considering the knock-on impact on our community if other vendors follow suit, could be concerning.
If there’s one bright spot in the current situation, it’s that for many applications where a single-board computer might be used, a microcontroller might now be a better choice for the job than something running Linux. We’re in a very different situation from that we were in when cheap Linux boards appeared, the current generation of high-power microcontrollers have significantly closed the gap between the two. Given that microcontrollers have onboard memory and storage, their immunity from the price hikes makes them even more attractive. As to Pine64, we hope that sales of their other products make up for it.
Header image: BasilicumTree, CC0.
5 thoughts on “RAM And EMMC Prices Are So High, Pine64 Has Stopped Linux Device Production”
FreeDOS and PC-MOS/386 have lower hardware requirements anyway.
Will we see a comeback for x86 based single-board computers, maybe? :)
Many NICs have DOS drivers and the AT platform was well standardized.
I think something like FreeRTOS and todays MCUs would be more appropriate.
Did you mean “we’d speculate that the high prices have resulted in too little in the way of sales” instead of “we’d speculate that the high process have resulted in too little in the way of sales”?
MRAM has been less affected by the so-called RAMpocalypse, and SBCs and MCUs generally don’t need huge amounts of memory anyway. There’s also the possibility that increased DRAM production from CXMT and YMTC could help relieve some of the overall strain. Even if much of that capacity ends up serving foreign demand, it could still free up Korean and Western supply for markets increasingly shaped by geopolitics.
At the same time, China is developing its own MRAM and HBM technologies, although much of that production is likely to remain focused on its domestic market. All of this is pushing the industry to look beyond simply producing more memory and toward using the memory we already have more efficiently.
That’s where the software side becomes interesting. Minimalist distributions are gaining traction again as embedded developers and enterprise software teams move toward bare-metal architectures, lean Linux environments such as Alpine and tuned Yocto builds, and custom container images instead of bloated default OS installations. Software stacks themselves are being reconsidered, with memory-hungry runtimes and enormous Electron applications increasingly giving way to compiled, resource-efficient languages such as Rust and C++.
Memory optimization is becoming a design requirement rather than something developers worry about after the fact. Hardware is moving in the same direction. CXL allows modern servers to use memory pooling and dynamic allocation over PCIe, improving compute-to-memory efficiency instead of simply stuffing every host with as much fixed RAM as possible. Meanwhile, smarter SoCs and MCUs are integrating dense SRAM caches and technologies such as eMRAM directly on-chip, reducing dependence on expensive external DRAM and NAND.
So the response to the memory crunch isn’t going to be just “build more RAM.” It’s becoming a broader shift toward making hardware, operating systems, applications, and even system architecture more memory-efficient. The RAMpocalypse may ultimately push the industry into building systems that were overdue for optimization anyway.
Something that is not as visible is also going on because of the high prices of RAM.
The foundries that are capable of making RAM have shifted their production to produce only RAM and neglecting the other type of devices that demand lower prices. There is only so much capacity at the foundries, so all semiconductors are increasing in price, while available stock is reducing to the levels we have seen during Covid.
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