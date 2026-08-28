On GitHub, [AyaanB] details buying a cheap Android TV streaming device, looking for, and finding, baked-in malware.

Multiple warnings have been issued by the FBI and CISA regarding malware on media box Android devices. Many devices have been caught participating in botnets providing residential proxies, ad-click fraud, and DDOS services. [AyaanB] sets out to discover if a $30 set-top streaming box is pre-infected with malware, and extracting it – without ever letting the device talk to the Internet or access other devices on the local network.

Picking a device named in the advisories, [AyaanB] discovered that it was, indeed, preloaded with multiple app stores and applications that wouldn’t typically make sense on a set-top TV box. After identifying the serial port test pads and obtaining a low-voltage serial adapter, they were able to gain access to the bootloader and from there dump the contents of the MMC over TFTP.

With the entire filesystem accessible out-of-body, proving it was infected with malware at the factory becomes simple: the malware is signed as a system application, baked onto the system partition of the MMC, granted SELinux exceptions to mark it as a system binary with shell privileges, and has multiple launch scripts to make sure it is executed even if partially removed. With the malware identified, [AyaanB] continues to dig through to uncover the capabilities.

By installing hooks into the low-level Android process spawning system, the malware installs hooks into every application as it is launched: even if an application isn’t trojaned already, by the time it finishes executing, it’s definitely been subverted. The functions patched and the methods used match the Vo1d botnet, which is used for account takeovers, residential proxies, free “VPN” services, and other unfriendly behavior.

Further digging into the system showed hooks for ad-click fraud, where hidden browser windows are allowed to run unthrottled and display overlays are configured to obscure ads below where the user may click. Other included tools bid in real-time ad auctions, claiming to directly publish ads to the user which may or may not be visible. To cap it all off, a root level backdoor allows botnet operators to access the systems directly and install additional tools.

Be sure to check out [AyaanB]’s writeup for more details on exfiltration methods and other malware found on the devices.

Hijacking Calls to Military Bases with DNS

In the early 2000s, a domain name scheme was developed to directly map telephone numbers to DNS records for SIP and VOIP calling. (Who knew? I didn’t!) But [Lina] did, with an excellent writeup on accidentally positioning themselves to intercept phone calls by registering an expired domain.

The e164-arpa number to name scheme was never widely adopted, and quickly forgotten about. As is the way with all forgotten standards, the infrastructure slowly fell apart. [Lina] noticed that several country records were delegated to name servers hosted in expired domains, and by simply registering them, they were able to begin resolving queries. For a five Euro registration fee, [Lina] gained control over an abandoned DNS resolution protocol for Saint Helena, Diego Garcia, and Ascension Island. After watching the logs for some time and not getting any traffic, and running into the bureaucratic tangle of standards committees and the actual United Nations, the project was shelved.

Six months later, [Lina] examined the logs of the other domains, and found hundreds of thousands of records of attempted calls, and since you read the section header, you already know where the calls were headed. Clearly some phone systems still attempt to use the ill-fated e164-arpa calling scheme even in 2026, and because the DNS records control the destination of the call, it would have been possible to hijack all the calls transparently and mine them for information, and all for five Euros. With military bases involved, and with one of the bases targeted by missiles during recent conflicts, suddenly agencies cared significantly more, and the story has the happy ending of the domains being transferred to the National Cyber Security Center in the UK.

AliExpress Fingerprinting Browsers

AliExpress has been caught using a hidden fingerprinting technique to try to identify users.

The fingerprinting plays a waveform in the background of the page with the volume set to zero, and measures variances in the computed values. Variances in the computed waveform are introduced by the browser type, CPU, audio hardware, and even the driver versions. While most of the headlines have focused on the audio fingerprinting, AliExpress also used other fingerprinting techniques to build profiles of each browser, including WebGL, WebRTC, screen resolution, and other web integrations.

The purpose of the advanced device fingerprinting is unknown: AliExpress could use it for fraud prevention, but could also be using it to identify and track customers when they have disabled traditional tracking cookies. The audio fingerprinting was discovered when a user experienced trouble with Bluetooth headphones being attached to the silent audio stream.

Unfortunately with fingerprinting techniques which leverage standard features in the browser it can be difficult to block them. Sometimes, ad blockers may be able to identify and block some of the fingerprinting resources, as can disabling some features in the browser, but many features like audio and WebGL can’t usually be turned off.

[Tom Ritter], who works for Firefox, mentions that they head this fingerprinting method off at the pass three years ago as part of their anti-fingerprinting campaign. This is clearly not the case for all browsers.

Attacking Signal’s Contact Discovery

Most chat apps allow you to discover users from your contacts list who also use that app – but then you’ve given your contact list to the app, helping them build their marketing and social graphs. Signal of course handles it differently, allowing you to discover users from your contacts list while preventing the Signal corporation from being able to access your list of contacts. Well, mostly.

Signal runs the contact discovery process inside an Intel SGX Enclave. A SGX Enclave is an Intel extension similar to a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) on Arm, where memory and execution can be partitioned for a restricted process. In theory, code and memory inside an enclave can not be read by other processes, root processes, or even a hypervisor or virtualization system. Signal uses enclaves so that the users encrypted contacts list and the encryption key itself are fully insulated. The Signal client is then able to validate the integrity of the enclave using known measurement values baked into the client releases.

Researchers using the V12 AI agent discovered this wasn’t always the case. Because a SGX Enclave shares resources with the rest of the system, a malicious host could create exploitable race conditions in the algorithm by generating page faults and pausing execution of the enclave. The malicious server running the enclave is still unable to directly read the contents, but it could extract the secret values needed to then create false servers which could fully expose the user contact list.

A second attack would allow a malicious host to manipulate the list of clients connected to the enclave, gaining full code execution inside the enclave with the predictable result of exporting contact data.

Both of the issues were reported to Signal and fixed before the public writeup, and there is no evidence they were ever abused: to attack either flaw, a compromised host would have to be running the Signal enclave code and be part of the Signal infrastructure that clients would connect to.

Boston Scientific Hit by Cyberattack

Boston Scientific reported in a SEC filing that it has been hit with an unspecified cyber attack impacting operations, causing the stock to drop by almost 5% in a day.

The company has been unwilling to release any details of the attack, but expects to be able to resume shipping of medical products in “less than three weeks,” which sounds like a pretty major disruption. Boston Scientific manufactures defibrillators, pacemakers, and surgical equipment. It’s unclear if any patient data has been compromised, though presumably regulations will require disclosure if that’s determined to be the case.

With no additional information about the attack, it’s also unclear if any source code or other data which could aid attacking medical devices was impacted, either.

Carhartt Hit by Ransomware

The Carhartt clothing company has also been hit by ransomware, with 13 million accounts leaked.

The ShinyHunters group claims responsibility; previous victims of the group include casinos, car manufacturers, medical companies, and government agencies. The leak claims to include over 50 gigabytes of customer and employee data, with customer data including email, phone numbers, and physical shipping addresses. The group demanded $3.3 million in ransom for the data, and published it when Carhartt didn’t pay.

Have I Been Pwned linked the data to a compromise of the Databricks instance used by Carhartt, which is a platform for linking business data and AI.

AI Agents Installing Unknown Code

Multiple AI agents (Codex, Hermes, and Claude) have been observed executing arbitrary instructions and code contained in the llms.txt files on websites.

Normally, llms.txt and llms-full.txt are used to instruct AI agents on how to summarize and index the sites content, but researchers in Israel indexed the files of Fortune 500 companies, defense contractors, and tech companies and found that over a hundred of them included directions to install packages which didn’t exist or referenced domain names that were not registered. The researchers were able to create packages with matching names and record agents inside multiple high-profile companies installing and executing them.

While documenting the reach of the exposed packages, researchers found at least one had already been replaced by attackers with live malware which would execute inside whatever context the agent was executing in, potentially exposing authentication tokens or company data. The attacks which have been rampant in the NPM and PyPI package repositories can make even legitimate packages dangerous to install, but agents blindly following instructions from arbitrary websites inflates the danger even higher.

Alleged Members of TeamPCP Arrested

Finally, security reporter extraordinaire Brain Krebs brings news that suspected key operators of the TeamPCP group have been arrested in Australia.

TeamPCP has been behind some of the worst of the supply chain attacks plaguing PyPI, NPM, and VSCode plugin repositories, and have released the source code to some of the worms used in the supply chain attacks to muddy the waters and recruit new members. TeamPCP has also been involved in compromising thousands of GitHub repositories, and is affiliated with multiple other crime and malware groups.

While the identities of the arrested individuals have not been officially released, in typical Brian Krebs fashion, dozens of connections are correlated showing their likely identities and links to TeamPCP and other groups. If nothing else, this should serve as a reminder that the best time to pay attention to operational security was ten years ago.

As TeamPCP doesn’t appear to be a state-sponsored group, or even strongly organized, the arrests of a few members are unlikely to drastically slow down the compromises. Krebs details conversations held with one of the arrested men, in which they discuss struggles with sobriety and plans to leave the malware scene, stating that others have already taken over leadership roles in the group.