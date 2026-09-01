It’s Teletext, But On The Radio

Old-school teletext with its pixelated text and block graphics may now be largely a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean it’s without enthusiasts or there’s no more life in the idea. [M7TJF] has a project which takes teletext and puts it on amateur radio through the magic of AX.25. It’s called CEEFAX Station, in honor of the BBC’s teletext offering from back in the day.

What you get is a Linux package or a Windows executable, which you run and presumably hook the computer up to a radio. It can either be a transmitting node or a receiving one for browsing pages, and there’s an online map to track who’s doing either and on what frequencies. This is all brand new so there’s not much on there at the moment, but we expect that as people try this mode, this will change.

Sadly it’s a little unclear on how the protocol works and how the pages are encoded, but it’s early days. Meanwhile if you hanker for the real thing, it’s still about in some places.