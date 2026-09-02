How A 1981 RAM Expansion Worked

Sir Clive Sinclair and his company were notorious for pushing the limits of electronic parts in search of a low price, and his ZX series 8-bit computers were fine examples of this art. The ZX81 came with a meagre 1K of memory, and a popular upgrade was a 16K RAM pack. [Happy Little Diodes] has opened one up, and to his surprise, found many more parts than expected.

Inside the box is a pair of PCBs connected by ribbon cables, one of which has a selection of 74 chips and the other the 4116 RAM chips and a discrete component power circuit. This complexity comes from that cheapness, the 4116 is an inexpensive DRAM chip and requires an eclectic set of power supplies.

The functions of address selection are straightforward enough, as is the DRAM refresh circuitry. The power supply is clever in that it’s a self-oscillating switcher that provides +12 and -5 volts with a single transistor. We particularly like the quench diode in the 12 V Zener diode regulator circuit.

The ZX81 gave a huge number of British kids their first taste of computing, and learning to use a limited memory space is something that stays with you for life. The film doesn’t mention the most notorious feature of the 16K pack though, that it had been developed with a machine clamped to the desk. Using one in a real-life location was an exercise in not jogging your machine, because the slightest disturbance would trigger a reset.

The ’81 was also famous for its membrane keyboard. Another popular upgrade back then was a new one.