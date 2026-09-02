FLOSS Weekly Episode 880: The Two Wolves

This week Jonathan chats with Benjamin Samuels of Trail of Bits! The conversation focuses on Patch the Planet, a new initiative to help Open Source projects deal with the fallout from AI coding and vulnerability research. What’s the unexpected dichotomy driving the polarized response to LLMs? And what does the future look like for Open Source in the age of AI? Watch to find out!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

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If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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