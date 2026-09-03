Exploring The Downsides Of Cooling Roof Paint

The idea of painting a roof or wall white in order to reflect sunshine and keep the building’s insides cool is hardly a new one, and even in the loosest interpretation of the word ‘white’ it generally works pretty well. This is also what [NightHawkInLight] found after using an off-the-shelf silicone-based coating for his shed’s tin roof, though with a few caveats.

One might say that this is mostly a problem for people who live in non-desert climates — like Michigan in this case — yet it’s undeniable that having a cooler indoors in a high-humidity climate will inevitably lead to a higher indoor humidity level. This was the first issue that was encountered, though it mostly meant that instead of running an air conditioner eight hours a day, a weekly dehumidifier session was required, which was at least less expensive in terms of kWh.

While the current silicone-based paint on the roof stays above ambient, in a subsequent test both [NightHawkInLight]’s DIY sub-ambient cooling paint and a commercial option get a sample panel down to around ambient temperature, which could cool down the roof even more. Of course, in this case the humidity issues would get worse, with likely condensation forming that would have to be dealt with.

Overall, a cooling paint on the roof is a pretty thing even if you’re not living in the desert, but you have to be able to tame the resulting humidity and condensation issues.