Modern USB Controllers On Win98 (and Up)

[Yeo Kheng Meng] has a problem: he likes Windows 98, but he also likes his 2020 ThinkPad, which only has an xHCI USB controller– you know, the kind needed for USB 3.0, something that post-dates Windows 98 by a full decade. Drivers? Finding none existed, he decided to do it himself, or at least guide the process of using LLMs to produce drivers for Windows 98 and up.

Some of you just stopped reading, but can you blame him for making a demonic pact for this project? Driver development isn’t really a one-man show, especially as a part-time hobby project you’re not sure anyone else will ever use. If you do want to use it, you can find the code on GitHub.

It does work, though, he admits it might be buggy. Unlike purely vibe-coded projects, [Meng] intends to address bugs put forth in the repo, at least. If you want to know how he did it, check out the link to [Meng]’s blog– which is human-authored, we can tell– and the videos embedded therein. He demonstrates it working on a 2020 ThinkPad, which should be usable even with Windows 11, and another model from 2016– neither of which have any old-style USB ports. Older laptops might, while any desktop can just use a PCI card with a USB2.0 controller– or you can do like [Meng] did prior to this project, and use the PCI card via adapters.

[Yeo Kheng Meng] evidently gets as much of a kick out of joining old and new as we do, like running DOS a modern ThinkPad X13, and running Slack on Windows 3.11 For Workgroups on a slightly-less-modern but still 21st Century Thinkpad T400.