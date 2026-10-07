Keep That Old Radio Alive With An ESP32

As the legacy AM broadcast bands fade away, what happens to the millions of devices built to receive them? Many of them will go into e-waste, but with a century of radios to choose from, some of them are collector’s items. Vintage tube radios like the ones [GarethDaviesLondon] has would go silent, so he’s made a small AM transmitter to keep them alive.

At its heart is an ESP32-S3, which takes an online radio stream and transmits it through RF generated with a pulse chain on a GPIO. Generating analogue signals from radio to video with a microcontroller is nothing new, but perhaps the more interesting part of this one comes in how he radiates enough from that pin. There’s a 3D printed box with stand-offs designed to take a widely spaced wire coil, which is enough for the vintage electronics to pick up. He makes the point that it may not be legal, but at that power we doubt anyone will notice.

The output on this one is 200kHz for the European long wave band, but we’re guessing a higher medium wave frequency could also be generated. Meanwhile if you are curious about AM, we’ve featured someone having a closer look at it.