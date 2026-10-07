Solve Your TTL Video Woes With An RP2350

Before HDMI and DVI there was VGA, and before that? TTL RGB, in which instead of analogue voltages, the connector carried TTL logic voltages. TTL monitors used to be ten a penny because nobody wanted them in the VGA era, but the decades have not been kind to the TTL video aficionado. Stuck with a TTL card and no compatible monitor? Never fear, for [Charlysan] has your back with a TTL-to-DVI converter using an RP2350. The PIOs are used to sample the TTL input to a framebuffer, and the rest of the 2350 does the DVI magic using PicoDVI.

It requires a bit of level shifting hardware, which at minimum can be a set of resistors, and it targets the Waveshare RP2350-PiZero which comes with a handy ready-made HDMI socket. There’s a USB serial terminal to manage the thing, for which there’s even a TK GUI script.

This is the type of project which may never be center stage, yet performs such a vital function that it becomes indispensable. It’s not the first such project we’ve seen, a previous one did the same for VGA.