Although the demise of the Zilog Z80 processor has long been predicted, it would seem that this moment has finally arrived. The owner of the Zilog name – Littelfuse – recently sent out PCN ZAC26-0074, notifying customers that they will be taking final orders for the eZ80 and all other microcontroller lines that they currently own.
Over at Mouser, eZ80 parts have correspondingly all been marked as “End of Life”. This comes a few years after the original Z80 and its peripherals were discontinued, with the eZ80 still being an alternative until now.
Any potential sellers will have to put in their orders today, with orders still accepted until December 21 2026, with final deliveries taking place throughout 2027 as Littelfuse winds down its MCU manufacturing. This means that for commercial customers are least this is pretty much the end of the road for any circuit that still uses the eZ80 or similar.
Many of us have fondness for the Z80, which also has led to a potential way that the Z80 can live on. This includes both the many open source cores that are compatible with the Z80, as well as real silicon courtesy of the TinyTapeout project.
Thanks to [Techokami] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “Littelfuse Announces Retirement Of The EZ80”
Maker community should invest time and skills to develop way to make our own chips at home because looking at the way things are going in future everything from simple 8-bit MCUs to 64-bit gaming CPUs will be available only in the cloud and ordinary people will not be able to run their own code without approval of Google, Amazon, Apple or Microslop.
What? Only Microsoft gets a pet name? What about Crapple, Cramazon, and Sploogle? There may be other favorites.
Youre mistaken. FPGA is not the answer we’re looking for because it’s expensive AF and it’s probably going to get locked too.
RIP the eZ80 (2001-2026), successor to the Z80 (1974-2024)
The WDC6502 (1983-Present), the successor to the MOS6502 (1975-2001), I just hope does not get similarly discontinued next year.
These and the pre-x86 Intel CPUs were the foundation of todays integrated CPU markets, and probably the most well known of such devices from history.
I hope the z80 IP continues to live on at least. There were rumors the core might get released to the community, which would be lovely to become official. An open license would be wonderful of course, but I’d even settle for not enforcing protections.
Sad. The Z80 was the first CPU I learned to program (on a ZX Spectrum). It was certainly easier than the 6502, but I enjoy programming both these days, second generation 8-bit pioneers in their own way.
Pretty sure an OSH version will get released at some point.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)