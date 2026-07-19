Perhaps the saddest thing about the Zilog Z80 is that this humble 8-bit microprocessor wasn’t allowed to live until its 50th birthday. This, fortunately, doesn’t prevent people like [David Oberhollenzer] from reminiscing on this influential processor and what it means to them personally.
First released in July of 1976, this humble 8-bit miracle would go on to power not just a range of home computers, but also be found in everything from industrial controllers to arcade systems. Despite this success, the new owner of Zilog — Littelfuse — decided to put an end to this winning streak in 2024 for the stand-alone processor and its peripherals.
Although the original Z80 ecosystem ceased production, this didn’t prevent hobbyists from creating new operating systems for it, let alone entire new development toolchains, or demonstrate multitasking on the Z80.
Meanwhile, the Z80 architecture is still very much alive and kicking, such as in the form of the eZ80 SoC in the TI 84+ CE calculator that [grubbycoder] ported Sonic 2 from the Z80-based Sega Master System.
Among all of this modern-day Z80 goodness, we also have a few gems from the past to admire, such as the OS that Zilog made for this architecture in the form of Z80-RIO, which was sadly not as successful as the hardware.
8 thoughts on “Remembering The Zilog Z80 As It Turns Fifty Years Old”
If it doesn’t support
gccthen it’s useless. Sad but true.
That’s funny – a processor that doesn’t support a compiler.
Other was round, gcc is useless if it doesn’t even support Z80.
The leading CPU was USD$25 when introduced in 1976, roughly USD$145 in 2026 inflation-adjusted dollars. You can plonk down $20K for a CPU today. Still have all my 8080 and z80 CPUs from teen wirewrap days.
The Z80 was second sourced by companies such as Sharp, Toshiba, Mostek etc.
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:ZiLOG_Z80_second_sources
And that’s just for pin compatible drop-ins.
Many Z80 derived CPU cores did exist, such as the DMG01 in the Gameboy.
Z80 compatibles such as did NSC800 exist, too.
The MSX Turbo-R had an R800 besides Z80A.
Then there’s the Zilog eZ80, which is software compatible to Z80.
Don’t forget the Rabbit 2000 and derivatives!
I remember reporting a race condition in the read-interrupt-status instruction around 1979. Response from Zilog was that my program was incorrect: proper use was to read the register three times and average.
Well that certainly sounds like typical Intel arrogance. Oh, wait…
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