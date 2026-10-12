Emulating A Floppy Drive By Emulating The Drive Itself

The Commodore 1541 is famously the floppy drive for the Commodore 64 series of 8-bit computers, and can be found with relative ease. Not so well known is its 1551 sibling — the drive made for the Commodore 16 and Plus/4 machines.
They’re particularly rare in 2026, so [Maciej Witkowiak] has made an emulator. But it’s not just modern silicon emulating the whole thing. Instead it’s the same 6510 and ROM you might have found on the original, talking to a Pi Pico emulating the drive hardware. It’s a gloriously over the top solution to the problem of emulating a disk drive, the reason being that it started life as a daughter board plugged into an original drive mainboard.
Complementing the Pico is a CPLD for glue logic, and an OLED for selecting disk images. The Pico even generates the clock and IRQ timing for the venerable 8-bit part. The ROM is 64k in size, room enough for both the original firmware and enhanced community versions. The whole thing can be found in a GitHub repository, should you wish to have a go yourself.
Long time Hackaday readers will know [Bil Herd] as one of our contributors. If you’re interested in the back story to the series of computers that included the Commodore 16, his book makes for interesting reading.
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