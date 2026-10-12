WiFi Router Does Software-Defined Radio

Perhaps the most famous of software-defined radios is the RTL-SDR, which is very cheap because it’s a digital TV receiver that’s been pressed into service delivering raw I and Q data streams. But the RTL-SDR is certainly not the only chipset that can do this, and today we have a new one.
The MediaTek MT7996 radio chip in the Gemtek W1700K WiFi 7 router can serve as a very competent SDR receiver, and here’s [h0m3us3r] with the code to make it stream over Ethernet to a Linux machine with a web server, through the device’s SoC.
The radio works on the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands, depending upon which version of the device — and thus which radio chip — you have. These may not be entirely useful to many who use lower bands, and given that a similar hack has been found for ESP32 radios on 2.4 GHz it’s likely a demand will arise for a receive up-converter. Until then, you can look at WiFi packets in a waterfall view to your heart’s content.
Since more and more devices now incorporate a radio, we hope that more such undocumented raw streaming modes will be found, and that we’ll see some other new SDRs. Something to look forward to.
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