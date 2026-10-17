SolidCraft Is Parametric, Automation-friendly CAD For Desktop And Browser

If you’re looking to try a new, open source 3D modeling CAD suite, especially one with automation-friendly interfaces, take a look at SolidCraft. It’s under development but there’s support for all the usual features like sketches, solid modeling, and constraints as well as a full parametric feature timeline.

A parametric timeline essentially means the model exists not as a single discrete object, but as the sum of a sequence of operations. One advantage of this is being able to set things up so that if one changes a value (like wall thickness), all the features that depend on that change automatically get rebuilt as a result. But there’s more!

Written entirely in Rust, SolidCraft can run as a desktop app or as a web app in a browser. Everything the user can do in SolidCraft is a command with JSON parameters, and it offers a built-in headless command line interface and even an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server built specifically to give AI agents a way to use the program, should one be interested in experimenting with that sort of thing.

SolidCraft is still in early development, but so far quite a few features seem to work as they should. Check out the development roadmap for details, and there’s a live online demo if you’re in the mood to click around and get a feel for things.

We have seen quite a few open-source, browser-based CAD efforts over the years and it’s encouraging to see developers continuing to explore fresh ideas and features in the CAD landscape.