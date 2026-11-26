Let’s say you happen across a random RFID or NFC tag. You look at it… it’s in a form factor you haven’t seen before and it’s not easily describable enough to figure out what it is by searching online. In this case, you might appreciate the toolkit whipped up by [William Chen].

[William] whipped up a cross-platform Python tool that can help you figure out what you’re dealing with when it comes to RFID and NFC tags. It can work with a whole bunch of different hardware readers—like the Flipper Zero, the Proxmark3 RDV4 and Proxmark 5, the iCopy-XS, and the Chameleon Ultra, among others. It can identify tags using ATQA/SAK/ATQB responses from ISO/IEC 14443-A, 14443-B, and 15693 tags, and classify the tag family where relevant. It can also read UIDs, inventory, and block descriptors for tags of the ISO/IEC 15693 variety.

If your work has you often coming across random tags that are hard to pick at a glance, you might find this tool useful. Looking into this sort of thing might help tell you whether your building has an insecure access system thanks to poorly-specified RFID tags, too. Worth thinking about! Meanwhile, if you’re hacking away on similar tech, don’t hesitate to let us know on the tipsline.