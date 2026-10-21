A Stereo Vision Board For Hardware Hackers

It’s plenty easy to do lots of vision tasks with a single camera, but using two cameras gives you lots of magical abilities, like depth perception! If you’d like to experiment with stereo vision, you might enjoy this board that [machinehum] built specifically for hackers.

The project came about because [machinehum] was particularly excited about the Rockchip RV1103, a 1.1 GHz single-core ARM chip. It comes with 64 MB of DDR2 RAM and a has a MIPI CSI-2 bus on board, which comes in handy for interfacing cameras. Thus, it was the perfect part to whip up a stereo vision board with on-board compute capability and Linux support right out of the box. The processor is paired with two OV9281 global-shutter cameras, as well as a LI2HH12 3-axis accelerometer to provide motion sensing. There’s also 4 MB of flash memory thrown on board, as well as a 10/100 Mbit Ethernet interface for good measure. [machinehum]’s write-up also lays out the software stack and how everything works in concert with Video4Linux2.

If you’re new to experimenting with stereo vision, you might find this to be a useful platform for getting started. Design files are on GitHub for the curious. We’ve seen similar projects built using the Raspberry Pi before, too, which itself is essentially just a fast ARM powered computer with useful camera interfaces built-in. Funny that.