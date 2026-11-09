You Wouldn’t Download A Car…

For as long as there have been sports cars, there have been blokes in tin sheds making their own sports cars. It’s a pursuit that has birthed famous marques and more than one motor racing series. Over the years these home made autos have been variously made of steel, aluminium, and fibreglass, and now thanks to [Kevin Kuehn] they can also be 3D printed.

His car little open top number with a body 3D printed ion PETG, and finished with a layer of carbon fibre. The styling is very organic, but maybe that windscreen needs a little work. Under the hood are the mechanicals from a Nissan Leaf. It’s fully driveable, and road legal in California.

Perhaps the most unexpected part is that the PETG part was 3D printed in 600 small parts and heat-stapled together. He’s even created the software to do this, which could be useful in other large projects.

Having been involved in a few builds, we can see that this is a fascinating project that we hope will be the first of many. If the next generation of self-built cars are 3D printed, that can’t be a bad thing. Perhaps the worthy successor to the most hackable car will be 3D printed.