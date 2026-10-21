Every Type Of Current Sensor Explained

Measuring electric currents is an essential element of many electrical systems, but doing so in a way that is as nonintrusive as possible is not an easy problem to solve. Due to this we got a wide variety of current sensors to choose from for any given application, with [ElectrArc240] running us through these variants in a recent video.

The fairly low-tech, cheap and quite reliable method of using a shunt resistor is first demonstrated. This sees a lot of use in fairly low-voltage and low-current applications, with for example videocards using it to limit the amount of power the GPU can use, a feature that modders will happily bypass. Here simply the voltage drop across a known resistance value is measured, from which the current can be derived.

Of course, you got higher voltage and higher current applications too, as well as direct- and alternating current, with the latter especially allowing for easy current measurements simply from the electromagnetic field, or flux. Anyone who has used a clamp meter can attest to that such contact-free current sensing works, even for DC applications.

Beyond the basic transformer type you got many variants including Hall-Effect, TMR and fluxgate sensors, as well as the fiber-optic current sensor that uses an interferometer to measure the phase-change induced by the magnetic field – the Faraday effect – to the transmitted electromagnetic radiation. These more exotic types will improve resolution, at the cost of a rapidly increasing void in your project budget.

These various sensor types and their construction are demonstrated and discussed in the video, including when you’d want to use a specific type, and what the potential gotchas are with each type. Even if for many applications a simple shunt resistor suffices, it’s a good idea to know these different types, as well as their underlying theory of operation.