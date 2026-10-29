An AI Chatbot For The Apocalypse

You don’t have to be a full-on “prepper” to at least occasionally wonder what would happen if civilization collapsed. One thing you probably couldn’t do is go on the Internet and ask your favorite AI how to purify water, repel zombies, or treat a burn, all of which may be highly relevant depending on your situation. Now, with Survival LLM, you have a chance.

The LLM is pretty much the stock chatbot, but it is trained on survival topics, and it runs locally. Naturally, you need the Internet to set it up, so you’d want to do that now before everything hits the fan. The training set uses medical references, survival manuals, FEMA and CDC documents, and nearly a million Wikipedia articles. It includes the survival references in a library and links to them when answering, too.

The installer is small, but it assesses your system and loads a model based on what you have. If you have less than 32 GB of RAM, you’ll get the IBM Granite 4.2 8B model, which was able to correctly answer 14 of 22 test questions. Other models do better, including the NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 Super model, which got 21 correct, but requires at least 128 GB of memory.

Now, somehow you have to power your computer, but that’s a separate problem. At least there will be plenty of GPUs to scavenge from abandoned data centers. We’ve seen prepper digital libraries before. More than one, in fact.